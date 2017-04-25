WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s most detailed blueprint yet for its special-purpose national bank charter for fintech companies appears to have eroded support for the idea among its backers and solidified opposition to it for its critics.

In comment letters responding to the OCC’s publication last month of details on the types of requirements it would impose on applicants for the fintech charter, the initiative was excoriated by consumer protection groups, community banks and state regulators, while receiving tepid backing from fintech companies and some financial institutions.