Print Email Reprints Share

When there’s talk of Amsterdam, many people immediately conjure up the skunky smell of marijuana emanating from coffeeshops. And they wouldn’t be wrong.

The Dutch city is known for its lax laws surrounding soft drugs like cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms. And it’s been that way for several decades. But even still, cannabis companies have trouble landing banking relationships, much like similar businesses in the US.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial