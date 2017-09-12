A mismatch of lawmakers from different parties and committees are wading into the aftermath of Equifax’s megabreach, with some using it to advance their policy agendas while others are calling for possible criminal prosecution.
The House Financial Services Committee and Energy and Commerce Committee are planning hearings on the breach, which compromised the data of 143 million consumers, while the Senate Finance Committee has already demanded answers from Equifax’s CEO.
