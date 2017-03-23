OAS Staff Federal Credit Union is set to convert its core processor to EPL's i-POWER open-core system
EPL said in a release it is “well-positioned” to support OAS Staff FCU and its members -- some 40% of whom reside internationally. Based in Washington DC, the $201 million OAS Staff FCU has about 6,500 members in total.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In