Ent Credit Union, a $5.1 billion institution based in Colorado Springs, Colo., has returned more than $9.5 million in cash rewards in 2017 as part of the credit union’s expanded “Ent Extras” program.

Rewards were automatically deposited in members’ primary savings account at the end of November.

The “Ent Extras” program pays members annual cash rewards based on their use of credit union products and services. In 2017, this program was expanded to offer members rewards for actively using online or mobile banking, having an activated debit card and using eStatements in lieu of paper. Reward amounts range from $10 for actively using online or mobile banking to $75 for a mortgage loan.

“We realize that when a member chooses us for a product or service, they are choosing to support Ent’s continued financial success,” Chad Graves, Ent’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Ent CU said the original Ent Extras program began in 2014 and allowed members to automatically earn annual rewards for having open consumer loans with the credit union. Members received more than $3.8 million in Ent Extras rewards in 2016.

