Energy Plus Credit Union, a $32 million institution based in Indianapolis, announced that it has named Cari Palmer as its new president and chief executive officer.

Palmer succeeds Scott Armstrong, who has taken a position with an “out-of-state credit union.”

Palmer has been with Energy Plus CU since 2008, most recently as vice president where she has been primarily responsible for operations.

She is also currently the chairman of Indiana Credit Union Political Action Committee. In addition, she is a member of the Indiana League’s Political Involvement Leadership Advisory Committee, Emerging Leadership Advisory Group, and Events Committee.

“Being a part of the credit union movement has been such a blessing, and I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to take on this new adventure,” Palmer said in a statement. “I hope to carry on the EPCU mission and work with the staff and board to continue to grow the credit union and serve our members.”