Energy Capital Credit Union Executive Vice President Linda Pearsall will replace current CEO Randall Dixon by Jan. 1, 2018, the CU announced today.

Dixon announced in January that he would retire on Dec. 31, 2017, the end of the CU’s fiscal year, after serving as CEO of the Houston-based credit union for 28 years.

With a 20-year tenure at Energy Capital CU, Pearsall led the conversion team for the CU when it transitioned to a new core computer system in 2016.

“Linda is a CPA with a strong financial background which complements her leadership skills and makes her an ideal fit to lead the credit union into the future,” Steve Wright, chairman of Energy Capital’s Board of Directors, said in a press release.

Pearsall began her career in the CU industry in 1983 with Government Employees Credit Union based in El Paso, Texas. Before coming to Energy Capital CU, she was an Assistant Controller at the Houston Museum of Natural Science and an Accountant with W. F. Mosley, Inc.

Pearsall earned her bachelor’s degree in Accounting from The University of Texas at El Paso in 1983 and her CPA in 1993. She also graduated from Southwest CUNA Management School in 2006.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead our remarkable organization and eager to help expand its vision even further,” Pearsall said in the release. “I’m looking forward to working with Energy Capital’s board of directors and the dedicated and knowledgeable employees who work with members in the communities we serve every day.”

Energy Capital CU serves more than 16,500 members with $224 million in assets.