Now that the second holiday season has passed since the U.S. deadline for EMV migration, acquirers are taking stock of the damages that merchants incurred this year to determine the effect of the new technology.

EMV, already common in other countries, is designed to prevent counterfeiting of plastic cards. Most U.S. companies faced an October 2015 deadline to migrate to EMV or else face a shift in fraud liability. But EMV protects only the physical point of sale, leaving e-commerce vulnerable to a fresh wave of fraud.