As unattended devices, gas pumps would perhaps benefit most from EMV's anti-counterfeiting tech. They have also been among the most difficult to upgrade, prompting the card networks to give gas stations extra years to get EMV compliant.

But there is progress. Last week, Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced what it says is the first EMV gas pump transaction to be successfully processed in the U.S. at a 49 Fuels site in North Carolina. This is welcome progress, but is it a sign that the rest of the fuel industry is close to adopting EMV?