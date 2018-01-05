print reprint

Empower Federal Credit Union, a $1.6 billion institution based in Syracuse N.Y., announced that it paid $3.5 million in bonus dividends and interest rebates to its members for 2017.

The amount each member received represented a percentage on savings account dividends earned and a rebate on loan interest paid throughout the year.

The payments were posted on December 31 to active members.

Empower FCU headquarters, Syracuse, NY

Empower said it has now given back $27.5 million to its members.

“We are pleased to be able to reward our member-owners with another giveback for the 10th year in a row,” James Reynolds, senior vice president of operations, said in a statement. “This strong financial year was thanks to the many members who join and take advantage of the products and services we offer. As a result, we are able to share this success and make a difference in their financial lives.”

