Dallas-based Employees Credit Union has rebranded as RelyOn Credit Union.

The $65 million-asset institution opened its doors in 1952 to serve the employees and families of the East Texas Motor Freight System. Over the years, the credit union grew to serve employees and families of approximately 160 select employee groups. By 2018, the credit union expanded its charter to all who live, work, worship or attend school in both Dallas and Kaufman Counties.

Brant Hicks, RelyOn CU Brant Hicks, RelyOn CU

“With our recent charter expansion, it became clear that the credit union’s name no longer represented the audience we were serving,” President and CEO Brant Hicks said in a statement. “We are more than just a credit union for employees of various companies. We are a dependable financial partner who is there for our members whenever they need us; a place our members, staff and communities can have confidence in and can rely on.”

In planning the rebrand, the credit union partnered with the BA Group, a brand marketing firm based in Northfield, Minn.

“Once the research and discovery phases were complete, the new name and brand naturally came to us,” said Amy Herbig, CEO of the BA Group. “We are confident if any credit union can stand behind a name – a promise such as RelyOn, it’s this credit union.”

Hicks commented that he thinks the new name “better encompasses and exemplifies who we are as a credit union and the level of service our members can expect.”

“We are transforming into a brand and company that will stand behind our new mission statement: To be the financial partner our members can RelyOn,” Hicks added.

The credit union posted a net income of about $122,000 in 2017, after recording a net loss of about $89,000 in the prior year.

