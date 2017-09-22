Print Email Reprints Share

Electric Energy Inc. Employees Credit Union on Thursday announced a member vote has approved a merger of the $1.9 million CU into $567 million Vibrant Credit Union.

Electric Energy Inc. Employees CU currently is based in Metropolis, Ill. It has just 695 members. Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, Ill., serves 38,476 members.

