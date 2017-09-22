Electric Energy Inc. Employees Credit Union on Thursday announced a member vote has approved a merger of the $1.9 million CU into $567 million Vibrant Credit Union.
Electric Energy Inc. Employees CU currently is based in Metropolis, Ill. It has just 695 members. Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, Ill., serves 38,476 members.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In