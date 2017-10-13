Credit union trade associations are praising the House Financial Services Committee after a two-day mark-up that resulted in the committee passing eight regulatory relief bills, which will now move on for consideration by the full House of Representatives.
These bills came after a mark-up that addressed improving the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, limiting regulatory burdens on affected institutions and raising the CFPB supervision and examination threshold from $10 billion to $50 billion.
