Educators Credit Union’s Lending a Hand campaign has saved 4,700 members more than $35 million in 2017.

The campaign encourages members to see where they can save on interest for non-Educators Credit Union loans by pulling a member's credit report and looking at their loans to see if they could get a better rate by refinancing with Educators CU. In addition, members could earn $25 for themselves and a friend if they refer someone else to refinance.

In 2016 and 2017 combined, the credit union has saved more than $70 million for members through the campaign. Next year, the credit union aims to save members $40 million.

“Educators is always looking for ways we can help make our members’ lives easier,” said Educators CU’s CEO Linda Hoover in a press release. “Through Lending a Hand, we can relieve some of their stress by savings them hundreds, thousands or even more than a hundred thousand dollars on their current non-Educators loans.”

Linda Hoover, president and CEO of Educators CU
Nathan DiCamillo

