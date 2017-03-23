Educators Credit Union, Racine, Wis., on Thursday said its board of directors has appointed interim CEO Linda Hoover to serve as chief executive officer and president, effective immediately.

Hoover, a Racine native, joined Educators in 1987. Since then, she has managed most of the business units of the credit union at one time or another. Hoover had served as chief operations officer until her appointment as interim CEO in December 2016 after the death of longtime president and CEO Gene Szymczak.