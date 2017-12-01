Print Email Reprints Share

Educators Credit Union, Mount Pleasant, Wis., on Friday said that it will pay back $2.46 million to members as a part of its Loyalty Pay Back Reward program.

Since 2009, the $1.8 billion CU has paid members more than $15 million through the Loyalty Pay Back program.

Money was deposited into members’ savings accounts based on how many services they used. Members received $15 for using 3 to 4 services, $50 for using 5 to 6 services and $75 for using 7 or more services.

“Educators is here to serve the needs of our members,” said Linda Hoover, Educators CU’s CEO and president. “One of the best ways we can thank them is to put money into their accounts as a reward for their loyalty.”

Educators Credit Union serves 170,000 members with branches in Dane, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington, or Waukesha counties.

