Earthmover Credit Union, Oswego, Ill., on Monday said in recognition of its “strong financial position” in 2016, the CU’s board of directors has authorized a loyalty bonus payout of $500,000.
The $248 million ECU said the dividend will be paid to qualified members whose activity with ECU “contributed to Earthmover’s success” last year. The loyalty reward will be paid automatically to qualifying members this month.
