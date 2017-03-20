Print Email Reprints Share

Earthmover Credit Union, Oswego, Ill., on Monday said in recognition of its “strong financial position” in 2016, the CU’s board of directors has authorized a loyalty bonus payout of $500,000.

The $248 million ECU said the dividend will be paid to qualified members whose activity with ECU “contributed to Earthmover’s success” last year. The loyalty reward will be paid automatically to qualifying members this month.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial