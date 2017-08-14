Silver State Schools Credit Union on Friday said its financial results for the quarter ending June 30 reflect “sustained progress,” as SSSCU reported its 21st consecutive quarter of positive earnings.

The CU reported net income of $2.66 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to net income of $5.02 million for the second quarter of 2016. Silver State Schools earned $5.46 million in the first six months of this year, compared to $7.76 million in the first half of 2016. The credit union said its 2016 first-half earnings included a credit to its provision for loan losses of $2.5 million, while its first half 2017 earnings had credit of $255,000.