DuGood Credit Union, a $276 million institution based in Beaumont, Texas, has launched Texas CU Services LLC, a CUSO intended to allow DuGood to share resources like mortgage, lending and IT services with other credit unions.

In its first few weeks of operation, the CUSO has already assisted three local credit unions.

