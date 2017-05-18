WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tackled a host of hot financial topics on Thursday, including saying he did not favor breaking up the big banks, committing to preserving the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and broadly endorsing a two-tiered regulatory system for big and small institutions.
During a hearing at the Senate Banking Committee, Mnuchin was pressed for his views on housing finance reform, what a “modernized” version of the Glass-Steagall Act would look like and more information on an upcoming series of Treasury reports about the regulatory system.
