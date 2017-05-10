Dover Federal Credit Union, a $465 million-asset credit union based in Dover, Del., has selected Symitar’s Episys core system for in-house processing.
The credit union said in a release that the core conversion was the result of a need for a more responsive system that better embraces evolving business models and service delivery systems.
