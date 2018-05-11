Things are going up in Wisconsin.

That’s according to the latest data from the state’s Department of Financial Institutions, which released data showing that Wisconsin’s 128 state-chartered credit unions experienced double-digit growth in net income and total lending during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Specifically, in the three months ending March 31, 2018, net income climbed by 26 percent to $103.4 million from $82.1 million in 2017; while total loans rose by 12.6 percent to $28 billion from $24.9 billion.

In addition, net worth came in at 11.20 percent, up from 10.89 percent; while the delinquent loan ratio was 0.60 percent, down from 0.61 percent.

“State-chartered credit unions in the first quarter picked up where they left off at the end of 2017,” DFI secretary Jay Risch said in a statement. “Their continued strong performance indicates they are providing their members with the right mix of products and services, which is helping to fuel Wisconsin’s already strong economy.”

