Rhode Island credit unions will mark National Financial Education Month with the launch of a new monthly, 30-minute financial education TV program in produced by the Cooperative Credit Union Association, the league serving CUs in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Delaware.
Consumers who subscribe to Cox Communications cable network throughout Rhode Island will be able to watch the program which is being produced by CCUA under its “BetterValues/BetterBanking” consumer awareness campaign.
