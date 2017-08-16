Subprime loan originations for three out of four major credit products declined for the first time since 2012, a TransUnion study released Wednesday found.
Originations of subprime auto loans, personal loans and credit cards dropped 5.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier to 4.63 million, the study said. Subprime mortgages, a lower-volume category, were the exception, rising nearly 10% to 47,125.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In