Houston-based ATM management services provider Dolphin Debit on Monday said it has added credit union clients in four states previously not served by the company.

Dolphin Debit, which traditionally served credit unions in the southern half of the country, said the clients represent expansions into new geographical markets in the Midwest, Northeast and Pacific Northwest.

The new credit union clients are:

· $19 million Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, Milton, Pa.

· $61 million Castparts Employees Federal Credit Union, Portland, Ore.

· $112 million Quest Federal Credit Union, Kenton, Ohio

· $207 million River Region Credit Union, Jefferson City, Mo.

According to the company, Quest Federal Credit Union in Ohio has seven of its 18 ATMs under Dolphin Debit’s management. The credit union has deployed its Dolphin ATMs at SEG sites and other offsite locations. Paige Wallace, Quest FCU’s chief financial officer, said in a statement the credit union's other ATMs are retired and the CU will continue to migrate additional ATMs to Dolphin.

A tip from the Quest FCU’s CULIANCE representative led Quest to Dolphin initially, when the opportunity arose to install a new offsite ATM at a Bureau of Motor Vehicles office. Dolphin installed that one, and the relationship has grown since.

“The cost factors were a huge consideration,” Wallace said of Quest FCU’s decision to begin working with Dolphin Debit. “They ultimately pick up the cost. We aren’t purchasing the ATM or having to do the EMV upgrade. We deployed our first one just to see how it would work, and it was so successful we didn’t have any questions after that.”

Wallace said Quest FCU appreciates that it does not have to worry about maintaining or servicing the Dolphin ATMs, as it does with those ATMs it still manages, and expects to move additional ATMs to Dolphin over the next year.

Gary Walston, co-founder of Dolphin Debit

“Adding these clients has made Dolphin Debit a national company, serving credit unions from coast to coast,” said Gary Walston, co-founder of Dolphin Debit. “We have purposely managed our growth and our expansion carefully, to be sure that as we enter any new regional markets, we can continue the premier level of service and attention that our clients have come to expect.”