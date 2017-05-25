WASHINGTON — A bill to overhaul the Dodd-Frank Act could get a vote in the full House as early as June 7.
The broad bill, sponsored by House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex., would provide an “off-ramp” for banks that agree to hold a leverage ratio of at least 10% and would gut the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, among other provisions.
