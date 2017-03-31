WASHINGTON — Nearly 40 current and former congressional Democrats — including the primary authors of the Dodd-Frank Act — on Friday delivered a full-throated defense of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the pivotal case on the constitutionality of the bureau’s leadership structure.

The sitting and retired lawmakers filed an amicus brief in the legal battle between the CFPB and PHH Corp. The case, which will be heard before a 10-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, focuses on the legality of the CFPB’s single-director leadership. It occurs as Republicans are calling on President Trump to remove current CFPB Director Richard Cordray.