When the House Financial Services Committee hears testimony this week on easing the process for chartering new financial institutions, credit unions will have plenty of numbers on their side – but the numbers may not answer the bigger question: do we need more new credit unions?

According to the National Credit Union Administration, just 28 new natural-person credit unions have been chartered since Jan. 1, 2008, eight of which were later closed due to mergers, liquidations or canceled charters. In that same time period, the regulator shuttered more than 140 natural-person CUs – and that’s on top of the larger contraction within the industry as healthy CUs band together or smaller, poorly performing credit unions are gobbled up by larger ones. By NCUA’s own account, there were 7,292 federally insured CUs at the end of Q1 2011, compared to 5,785 at the end of 2016, though NCUA representatives were quick to note that the majority of closed credit unions are absorbed into larger institutions without loss of service to members.