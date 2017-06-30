The Department of Financial Services in New York announced that New York State-chartered credit unions which are seeking to establish temporary facilities in New York to provide “limited services” (that do not include certain monetary transactions, such as signing up new members), may provide such services on notice to the DFS without requiring a prior application with DFS.

DFS Superintendent Maria T. Vullo said that under terms of the guidance, credit unions must provide the Department with a schedule listing upcoming times and locations of the temporary facilities, as well as the number and title of qualified individuals offering the services at any temporary facility located in the state. Such facilities can include mobile service units, tents, booths, tables, or similar stations.