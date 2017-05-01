While smartwatches drew a lot of the attention to wearable payments and the Internet of Things, in practice smartwatches just don't seem suitable for most transactions.

Yet, seeing the movement in the market, you wouldn’t know payments via smartwatch have yet to find a use case. More and more smartwatches are rolling out or testing Android Wear 2.0 with Android Pay, including this month Verizon Wireless announced the Wear24 for sale in May and Huawei said it is still testing the payment application in its Huawei Watch, which rolled out in April with NFC disabled. And the Apple Watch continues to garner attention this month, with Exxon Mobil supporting Apple Pay payments via its Speedpass+ app for smartwatches.