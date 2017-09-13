Denver Community Credit Union announced that it has named two CEOs, Shane Silvernale and Tessa Bonfante, to succeed Carla Hedrick, who retired in March 2017, after 37 years at the credit union.

Silvernale has served as the credit union’s chief financial officer since 2005 and has also been a board member of the credit union’s fully owned mortgage organization, CU Lending Source, and as chair of the board of TriCue, a credit union technology organization. Bonfante has served as the credit union’s chief operating officer since 2007.