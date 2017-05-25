Two Denver-area credit unions have finalized a merger first proposed in late March of this year.
The merger between two Denver, Colo.-based credit unions – the $9.9 million West Denver Community Credit Union and the $315 million Denver Community Credit Union --- became effective on May 1. Members of West Denver Community CU had approved the proposed transaction at a special meeting on March 28.
