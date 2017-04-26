WASHINGTON — Democrats drew a line in the sand Wednesday, opposing a provision in a GOP bill that would allow banks to comply with fewer rules in exchange for holding more capital.
The provision is central to the Financial Choice Act, which has been put forward by House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex. The bill would provide a regulatory off-ramp for banks that have an average leverage ratio of at least 10%.
