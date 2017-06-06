WASHINGTON — President Trump's nominee to be the No. 2 at the Department of Housing and Urban Development faced tough questioning Tuesday as Senate Democrats grilled her on proposals to slash the department's budget.
The administration has called for cutting HUD's funding by $6 billion, or 13%, which has drawn ire from Democrats.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In