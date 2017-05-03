Del-One Federal Credit Union is set to be the first credit union in the First State to offer prize-linked savings after Delaware Gov. John Carney signed into law a bill that allows financial institutions to offer cash prizes to savers who make regular deposits into their accounts.

Under Del-One FCU’s program, which will be launched across its ten-branch statewide network, with each deposit a member makes in their savings account, they will be entered into a pool, thereby increasing their odds of winning of a cash prize.