Del-One Federal Credit Union has partnered with the Delaware Electric Co-Op in a move that makes Delaware Electric’s 93,000 members eligible to join the credit union.
In a statement, the credit union said the partnership between the two cooperatives “shows cross-industry cooperation and how cooperatives can work together for the benefit of their members.”
