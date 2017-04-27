Print Email Reprints Share

Del-One Federal Credit Union has partnered with the Delaware Electric Co-Op in a move that makes Delaware Electric’s 93,000 members eligible to join the credit union.

In a statement, the credit union said the partnership between the two cooperatives “shows cross-industry cooperation and how cooperatives can work together for the benefit of their members.”

