Defense CU Council book aims to boost industry’s standing with military

Having spent a significant portion of 2019 working to protect the industry’s rent-free access to military bases, a new project from the Defense Credit Union Council is aimed at boosting the industry’s standing with members of the armed forces.

DCUC has unveiled "Armed Forces Financial Guide," a book published in conjunction with the U.S. Military Academy and Lightbulb Press focused on financial information coinciding with each stage military life.

The 160-page guide, created by financial education experts working with the military, includes topics such as financial basics, deployment, special pay, transition and retirement, service benefits and more. It also includes information to help veterans set short-term and long-term financial goals.

“As proud partners and charter members of various Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs financial readiness and literacy campaigns and as veterans ourselves, we are acutely aware of the financial challenges with which military members, veterans, and their families often struggle,” DCUC said in a press release.

DCUC emphasized that the book is only intended as a starting place, and military members will be best served by using that as a resource in conjunction with their local credit union. Andrews Federal Credit Union is the first CU to distribute the book. Institutions can purchase physical copies from Lightbulb Press or license a digital version to distribute to members.

