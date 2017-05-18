Print Email Reprints Share

The Defense Credit Union Council on Wednesday said Anthony “Tony” Hernandez will become the president and CEO of the DCUC on Aug. 1, following the planned retirement of Roland “Arty” Arteaga.

Arteaga has served as president and CEO of the DCUC since March 1, 2000. In December 2016 he announced his plans to retire.

