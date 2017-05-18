The Defense Credit Union Council on Wednesday said Anthony “Tony” Hernandez will become the president and CEO of the DCUC on Aug. 1, following the planned retirement of Roland “Arty” Arteaga.
Arteaga has served as president and CEO of the DCUC since March 1, 2000. In December 2016 he announced his plans to retire.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In