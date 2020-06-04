DCUC cancels 2020 conference as industry events move online

The Defense Credit Union Council has shuttered its 2020 conference, the most recent industry event to be canceled due to the coronavirus.

Anthony Hernandez, president and CEO of the Defense Credit Union Council

“The DCUC team meet regularly to discuss the pandemic and are taking steps to identify and meet the needs of our member credit unions. Registered attendees have been notified of the cancellation via email,” the group said in a press release.

The event was originally slated to kick off Aug. 9 in San Francisco and won't be rescheduled. The group will conduct its annual business meeting virtually on Aug. 11. It expects to conduct its 2021 event as scheduled, from Aug. 10-13, 2021, in Naples, Fla.

The Cornerstone Credit Union League, which serves CUs in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, also announced Thursday it plans to move its annual leadership conference online this year. The event, set for Sept. 1-3, is intended to combine three conferences, serving young professionals, women in the industry and board members.

“After almost a year of planning each event to help educate and grow credit union personnel, we knew we had to provide an online experience during this time when people are cautious about traveling or gathering in groups,” said Tamra Gaines, vice president of experiences and events at Cornerstone. “I believe this will provide credit union staff with opportunities for professional development and continue to showcase solution providers through our sponsors and virtual expo.”

Credit union conferences have effectively been on hold since March, with national and state-level trade groups and vendors canceling or postponing events. The Credit Union National Association, National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions and the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors have all called off events scheduled for the summer. In place of those, many groups have planned virtual events, including a “State of the Industry” forum from NAFCU on June 25 and a series of state-specific webinars expected to run through July.

The DCUC cancellation is notable for being one of the latest credit union events to be put off because of the virus. As of Thursday morning, NAFCU’s Congressional Caucus, a lobbying and advocacy event that runs each September in Washington, was still scheduled to take place, according to the group’s website.

