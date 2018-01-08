DATCU Credit Union returned more than $1.8 million to members on Jan. 1, 2018, the CU announced last week.

The credit union’s board of directors approved the bonus in Dec. 2017. Since 2009, the credit union has distributed more than $11.4 million in bonus dividends.

The dividend was one quarter point of qualified members’ annual average deposit balance. The profits were returned to DATCU Credit Union members in the form of lower rates, higher yields, free checking and free products for those with an active relationship with the credit union.

“We’re so pleased that it was another successful year at DATCU and that we were able to reward our members. Giving back a bonus dividend is just one of the many ways that we demonstrate our appreciation for our members,” DATCU President and CEO Glen McKenzie said.