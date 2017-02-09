Print Email Reprints Share

Yet another merchant data breach was revealed Thursday when Krebs On Security reported a lengthy and sizeable incident involving Arby’s fast food restaurants.

According to the Krebs report, Atlanta-based Arby’s said the company was first notified by industry partners in mid-January about a breach at some stores, but noted it did not go public about the incident at the request of the FBI. Arby’s told Krebs it recently remediated a breach involving malicious software installed on payment card systems at hundreds of its restaurants nationwide.

