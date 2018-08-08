Seaway, a division of Self-Help Federal Credit Union, named Daryl Newell as its president, effective Aug. 1.

In his new position, Newell will manage strategic organizational planning centered on growing Self-Help throughout Chicago and Milwaukee. Other duties falling under Newell’s purview include maintaining member service, lending, operational, and financial performance goals across Seaway platforms.

Daryl Newell, president of Seaway, a division of Self-Help FCU.

Following the failure of Seaway Bank, Self-Help acquired it in the spring of 2017, assuming nine branches and $200 million in deposits.

With a long career in banking under his belt, Newell is no stranger to the industry. Previously, Newell served as Seaway’s chief retail banking officer where he oversaw operations within the branch network.

Prior to joining Seaway, Newell worked as a retail regional manager at Fifth Third Bank, where he oversaw 12 banking centers. Additionally, he has served as Director of the consumer banking group at Urban Partnership Bank.

In May 2017, Self-Help Federal CU assumed management of Seaway’s branch network. Seaway is known for having once been the largest African-American owned bank in the Midwest, and today it serves communities in south and west Chicago, along with areas of Milwaukee since 1965.

Self-Help FCU holds $1.1 billion in assets and operates 26 branches across California, Illinois, and Wisconsin.