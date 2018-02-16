Dan Schline, currently executive vice president and chief operations officer of the Carolinas Credit Union League, will take the helm as president and CEO effective July 1, the trade group said Thursday.

John Radebaugh, who has served as the first and only president and CEO of the Carolinas CU League since the North Carolina and South Carolina leagues consolidated in 2014, will retire the same day Schline takes over. Radebaugh was head of the North Carolina CU League from 2003 until the formation of the joint association.

Radebaugh announced his pending retirement in May 2017 to give the leagues time to find his successor. Prior to his tenure in the Carolinas, he was president of the New Mexico CU League.

The Carolinas CU League’s board of directors said it selected Schline following a national search conducted by CU Resources, Inc. Schline has worked with credit unions for 21 years. He began as director of governmental affairs with the North Carolina Credit Union League in 1997. He served in a variety of roles for NCCUL, including 10 as senior vice president.

In 2014, Schline was part of the team that facilitated consolidation of two independent associations to form the Carolinas Credit Union League.

“John Radebaugh has been a strong, steady credit union leader in the Carolinas for the past 15 years,” Linda Weatherford, president and CEO of SPC Credit Union and board chair of the Carolinas CU League, said in a statement. “He played a major role in the consolidation of the North Carolina and South Carolina leagues and has done an exceptional job of building consensus among the states’ credit unions. He leaves a legacy of integrity and passionate commitment that will serve the Carolinas and credit union movement for many years.

“In Dan Schline we have someone well positioned to lead the League in the years to come,” Weatherford added. “He brings great passion for the work credit unions are doing and has the vision to ensure the League’s continued success.”

“Dan is a proven leader in our organization and he will do a phenomenal job as the new president and CEO,” said Radebaugh. “Credit unions in the Carolinas know and respect his work. He has been a tireless advocate for credit unions from day one more than two decades ago.”

The Carolinas Credit Union League maintains dual headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., and Columbia, S.C.

