CUSO Financial Services L.P. and its sister company, Sorrento Pacific Financial, have entered into an agreement to be acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions.
Based in New York, Atria is a newly formed modern wealth-management solutions holding company founded by three wealth management executives: Doug Ketterer, former head of field management at Morgan Stanley; Eugene Elias, former head of client and advisor platforms at Morgan Stanley; and Kevin Beard, former head of acquisition and recruiting strategy at AIG Advisor Group.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In