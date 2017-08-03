Print Email Reprints Share

CUSO Financial Services L.P. and its sister company, Sorrento Pacific Financial, have entered into an agreement to be acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions.

Based in New York, Atria is a newly formed modern wealth-management solutions holding company founded by three wealth management executives: Doug Ketterer, former head of field management at Morgan Stanley; Eugene Elias, former head of client and advisor platforms at Morgan Stanley; and Kevin Beard, former head of acquisition and recruiting strategy at AIG Advisor Group.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial