CUSO Financial Services L.P. and its sister company, Sorrento Pacific Financial, have entered into an agreement to be acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions.

Based in New York, Atria is a newly formed modern wealth-management solutions holding company founded by three wealth management executives: Doug Ketterer, former head of field management at Morgan Stanley; Eugene Elias, former head of client and advisor platforms at Morgan Stanley; and Kevin Beard, former head of acquisition and recruiting strategy at AIG Advisor Group.