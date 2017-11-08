Northwest Financial Advisors is partnering with Members Trust Company, FSB.

NWFA is an investment subsidiary of Northwest Capital Management, the credit union service organization for Northwest Federal Credit Union. Members Trust Company is the nation’s first nationally chartered trust company for the CU movement. As a result of the deal, Members Trust Company will be available to serve as a corporate trustee and trust fiduciary for NWFA’s clients in need of trust services, the CUSO announced today.

“Because Members Trust Company offers reasonable fees and lower asset requirements, we are able to potentially offer more of our clients access to trust services,” Kevin Fisher, president and CEO of NWFA, said in a press release. “With the company’s history of exclusively serving the credit union community, we are confident that Members Trust has the expertise and dedication to handle our clients’ trust needs with the highest level of competency and care.”

While most banks and trust companies will not work with clients that have less than $1 million in assets, NWFA clients with assets starting at $150,000 will now have access to trust services.

Members Trust Company has three decades of experience offering corporate trustee, guardianship and conservatorship services to the CU community.

“We are pleased to join forces with Northwest Financial Advisors to offer trust services to its clients who may benefit from this flexible estate planning tool,” Sheldon Reynolds, vice president of Trust and Investments for Members Trust Company, said in a press release. “We have a long history of working with the credit union community and are proud of our reputation for fiduciary guidance and dedicated, compassionate service. Our promise is to deliver trust services with expertise, efficiency and meticulous attention in the most cost-effective manner possible. By delivering on this promise, we meet the unique needs and interests of the individuals and families that Northwest Financial Advisors serves each and every day.”