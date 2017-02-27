In a career that spans decades—and borders—one of the accomplishments Maria Martinez is most proud of is the work she has done to help put in place programs that can benefit underserved consumers.

“Throughout my career I have been able to implement programs such as free financial counseling and free income tax preparation that our low-income community has greatly embraced as a benefit,” said Martinez, the longtime CEO of Border FCU. “I am also proud of our credit union’s healthy financial growth and how we’ve been able to create competitive jobs in our underserved community.”