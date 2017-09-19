With in-house IT expertise often difficult to come by at the right price for many credit unions, institutions of all sizes frequently turn to third-party IT vendors. The tricky part of that process, sources say, is determining which tasks to outsources.

“The biggest pain points for most credit union tech departments are resources,” said Cornerstone Advisors Managing Director Brad Smith. “Typically, they can’t get the budget to support every project their lines of business want to do so they’re always battling between resource allocations for daily processing – keep[ing] the lights on – and special projects.”