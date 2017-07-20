Credit unions in Florida and Alabama continue to meet or beat the national average on a variety of growth metrics, according to the League of Southeastern Credit Unions.
The league, which represents CUs in both states, said credit unions there “continued to experience growth” during the first quarter of 2017, as evidenced by call report data.
