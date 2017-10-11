$200 million Edwards Federal Credit Union has agreed to convert its core data processing system to CUProdigy’s core system, the credit union service organization announced today.

“Since we had already engaged with Prodigy for their cloud solution and were happy with that relationship, we figured we would at least let them make their pitch,” Roy MacKinnon, CEO of the Edwards, Calif.-based CU, said in a press release. “Over the next several hours as the CUProdigy team presented we were all floored.”