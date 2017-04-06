PALM DESERT, Calif.—For the first time in a long while, credit unions have the opportunity to go on the offense when it comes to regulatory relief.

That was the message from Jim Nussle, president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association. Nussle was a member of the House of Representatives from 1991 to 2007. Later in 2007 he was appointed in 2007 by President George W. Bush as the 36th director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. As OMB director, Nussle was a member of President Bush's Cabinet.